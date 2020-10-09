RCMP lay attempted murder charges in Dieppe shooting last November

A 30-year-old Moncton man is facing attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting in Dieppe in last year.

Officers responded at around 1:00 p.m. November 9th to a call of a gunshot inside a Chartersville Road residence and a 28-yearold man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Devlin Earl Edward O'Blenis was arrested nearby and was held in custody for breaching his parole.

He appeared in court Thursday where he was charged with five offences including two counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

RCMP say he was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court on October 29th.