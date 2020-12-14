RCMP lays charges in connection with Moncton attempted murder probe

A Moncton man has been charged with aggravated assault and unlawful confinement in connection with an ongoing attempted murder investigation.

The RCMP says 45-year-old Martin Richard Sirois was arrested outside a home on Allison Drive in the city last Wednesday and and is the second person to be charged in connection with an incident at the corner of Mountain Road and Oakland Ave. on December 2nd.

Sirois will remain in custody until his bail hearing on December 16th.

Police continue to investigate.



