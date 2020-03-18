RCMP limiting front counter service in New Brunswick

The New Brunswick RCMP is limiting front counter services at RCMP HQ in Fredericton and detachments province wide as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A release says in person services such as fingerprinting, criminal records checks, vulnerable sector checks and general information requests have been suspended until further notice.

The Mounties say front counter services will still be available for reporting crimes and/or non-emergency complaints.

Wherever possible, members of the public should call rather than reporting to a detachment in person.

A complete list of detachment phone numbers can be found here.

The RCMP says people should still call 911 in case of emergency.