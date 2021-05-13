RCMP lockdown Centennial Park area of Moncton Thursday morning

Police have locked down the Centennial Park area of Moncton after a report of shots fired Thursday morning.

In a tweet at 10:37 a.m., the RCMP said an Alert Ready message had been issued for the area after they had urged residents, schools and businesses to shelter in place, lock their doors and stay away from windows.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., police said they were responding to a call on Millennium Boulevard and had established a perimeter and closed the road

29 minutes later, a second tweet expanded the operation to an area that included Centennial Park.

RCMP say they will provide updates on the @RCMPNB Twitter account and on their Facebook page and are asking residents to avoid calling 911 for updates.

In response to the police operation, Horizon Health Network has closed its COVID-19 Assessment Centre and blood collection clinic at the Moncton Coliseum.