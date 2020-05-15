RCMP looking for information after Pointe-du-Chêne ATV crash

The Mounties are looking for help from the public in their investigation of an all-terrain vehicle crash in Pointe-du-Chêne.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. Monday to a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle at the intersection of Pointe-du-Chêne Road and Railway Road.

Police say when they arrived, they discovered an injured 15-year-old boy laying on the ground.

The boy was transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

RCMP say their investigation has determined the boy was a passenger in a green side-by-side and was ejected during a crash, but the driver failed to remain at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has information about the driver, is asked to contact the Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).