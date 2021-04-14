RCMP looking to ID persons of interest in Nerepis break, enter and thefts

The RCMP is asking the public for help identifying two persons of interest in two break, enter and thefts at a residence in Nerepis in February.

Police say the residence was broken into at around 4:30 p.m. on February 26th and again around 9:00 p.m. the next day, and a number of items were taken, including an oak Harley Davidson sign, electronics, power tools and two air pistols.

The first individual is described as a man with a thin build and a tattoo over his left cheekbone and short facial hair, who was wearing a facemask, baseball cap, hoodie, sweatpants and brown shoes.

Investigators say the second man has a heavier build and thick black facial hair, and was wearing a facemask, baseball cap, hoodie and sweatpants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP or Crime Stoppers.