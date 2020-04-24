RCMP: Man in private helicopter helped track stolen pickup

The RCMP says a man hopped into a private helicopter to help track down his stolen vehicle in northern New Brunswick.



Police say the pickup truck was reported stolen on Monday afternoon in the Grand Falls area and the driver fled east when officers spotted it in Plaster Rock.



The Mounties say the owner was conducting his own search as a passenger in the helicopter and informed them the truck had changed direction and was heading west.



Police stopped the vehicle using a spike belt and say a 37-year-old man from Edmundston is facing six charges including theft and possession of stolen property.