RCMP: Missing Moncton man was believed to be travelling to Bathurst area

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing Moncton man.

30-year-old Kevin Thibodeau was last known to be in the Rogersville area last Wednesday and was believed to be travelling to Bathurst.

Despite several leads, police have been unsuccessful in locating Thibodeau and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Thibodeau is described as being approximately five-foot-one-inches tall, weighting about 120 pounds with a slim build.

He has short brown hair, hazel coloured eyes, and usually wears jeans, a hoodie, and a ball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.