RCMP: missing Moncton teen may be in Fredericton area

The RCMP is as asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a 15-year-old boy reported missing earlier this week.

Mounties say Ryan Mazerolle was last seen on Main Street in Moncton on Monday.

Police say they've received information suggesting he may be in the Fredericton area.

Mazerolle is described as being approximately five feet seven inches tall and weighing approximately 119 pounds.

He has light brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing red pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information Mazerolle's whereabouts are asked to contact the RCMP.