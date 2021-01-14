Updated** Missing Oromocto man located safe

**Updated at 2:00 p.m.**

The Oromocto RCMP says Bradley Rogers has been located and is safe.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

The Oromocto RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 32-year-old man from the community.

Bradley Rodgers was last seen at approximately 1 p.m., on December 17, 2020, at the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown (5 CDSB Gagetown) on Broad Road. He was reported missing to police on January 12, 2021. Police have followed several leads to try and locate him, but so far have been unsuccessful.

Bradley Rodgers is described as being five feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds (82 kilograms). He has red hair, blue eyes and facial hair. A clothing description is not available.

Police believe Bradley Rodgers may be in the Fredericton or Minto area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradley Rodgers is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP detachment at 506-357-4300.