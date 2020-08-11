RCMP, NB-SPCA investigating after dog shot and killed near Sussex Corner

Mounties and the New Brunswick SPCA are investigating after a dog was shot and killed near Sussex Corner.

The RCMP says the white and brown border collie was shot on McFarlane Road in Waterford the evening of August 1st.

The dog later died as a result of its injuries.

A necropsy is being conducted and police are hoping information from the public could help further their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have been in the area at the time, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.