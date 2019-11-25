RCMP: No risk to public following discovery of bodies in Oak Bay

RCMP in southeastern New Brunswick say they have no reason to believe there is a risk to the public after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a home in Oak Bay on the weekend.

The St. Stephen RCMP say the bodies of a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were found Saturday morning in a home on Route 170.

Autopsies are being performed to determine the cause of death.

Police are describing the deaths as an isolated incident.