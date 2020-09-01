RCMP probe break, enter, and theft of tools from Tilley residence

The Saint-Leonard RCMP is asking for the public's assistance with their investigation into a break, enter and theft in Tilley.

Mounties say someone broke into the garage and carport of a home on Route 105 and made off with several tools sometime last Thursday or Friday.

The stolen items include:

Lincoln welder,

Mastercraft air compressor,

Mastercraft framing nailer,

Two Mastercraft air ratchets,

Mastercraft grinder,

Dewalt Drill.

Police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.



