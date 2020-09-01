RCMP probe break, enter, and theft of tools from Tilley residence
The Saint-Leonard RCMP is asking for the public's assistance with their investigation into a break, enter and theft in Tilley.
Mounties say someone broke into the garage and carport of a home on Route 105 and made off with several tools sometime last Thursday or Friday.
The stolen items include:
- Lincoln welder,
- Mastercraft air compressor,
- Mastercraft framing nailer,
- Two Mastercraft air ratchets,
- Mastercraft grinder,
- Dewalt Drill.
Police continue their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.