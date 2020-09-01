iHeartRadio
RCMP probe break, enter, and theft of tools from Tilley residence

rcmp

The Saint-Leonard RCMP is asking for the public's assistance with their investigation into a break, enter and theft in Tilley.

Mounties say someone broke into the garage and carport of a home on Route 105 and made off with several tools sometime last Thursday or Friday.

The stolen items include:

  • Lincoln welder,
  • Mastercraft air compressor,
  • Mastercraft framing nailer,
  • Two Mastercraft air ratchets,
  • Mastercraft grinder,
  • Dewalt Drill.

Police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.


 

