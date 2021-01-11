RCMP probe theft of ATV, enclosed trailer from residence in Saint-Quentin

The RCMP is investigating after an ATV and enclosed trailer were stolen from outside a residence in Saint-Quentin.

Police say the black and orange 2014 Polaris Ranger RZR was stolen from outside a residence on Chemin Valcour sometimes between December 10th and 24th.

The ATV has New Brunswick license plate number XW9 913.

The trailer is described as a grey and black Peach Cargo PC612SA with New Brunswick license plate number TSO 379.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

NB RCMP