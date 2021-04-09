RCMP probe theft of ATV from Rusagonis area

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating an all-terrain vehicle stolen from the Rusagonis area.

Mounties say the green 2020 Honda TRX 520 Rubicon was parked behind a residence on Sunpoke Road when it was stolen sometime between Wednesday or Thursday.

The ATV is described as having Fox Racing stickers between the handlebars and on the front left fender.

It has vehicle identification number 1HFTE46L4L4551364 but no license plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Police continue to investigate.

