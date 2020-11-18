RCMP probe theft of industrial generator from former landfill

Police are investigating after an industrial diesel generator was stolen from an old landfill near the Eel-Ground First Nation.

Mounties say the Caterpillar D90P1 generator was stolen from a decommissioned landfill on Route 425 in Strathadam on October 22nd.

Police say the equipment weighs approximately 2,800 pounds and that the a vehicle and flatbed trailer with a winch or lift system would have been needed to move it.

The generator has serial number YB50495*U716596F.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

