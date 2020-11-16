RCMP probe theft of more than 20 chainsaws from Hanwell business

The RCMP is investigating after more than 20 chainsaws were stolen from a business in Hanwell.

Police say the culprit made off with over twenty chainsaws including:

Husqvarna 550XP chainsaws,

Husqvarna 372XP chainsaws,

Stihl MS 880 chainsaw with a four-foot blade,

Orange Arbortec gear bag.

Mounties have released a video surveillance image of a person of interest and is hoping the public can help identify the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.