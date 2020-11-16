iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

RCMP probe theft of more than 20 chainsaws from Hanwell business

break_and_enter_hanwell_1

The RCMP is investigating after more than 20 chainsaws were stolen from a business in Hanwell.

Police say the culprit made off with over twenty chainsaws including:

  • Husqvarna 550XP chainsaws,
  • Husqvarna 372XP chainsaws,
  • Stihl MS 880 chainsaw with a four-foot blade,
  • Orange Arbortec gear bag.

Mounties have released a video surveillance image of a person of interest and is hoping the public can help identify the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Contests