RCMP probe theft of more than 20 chainsaws from Hanwell business
The RCMP is investigating after more than 20 chainsaws were stolen from a business in Hanwell.
Police say the culprit made off with over twenty chainsaws including:
- Husqvarna 550XP chainsaws,
- Husqvarna 372XP chainsaws,
- Stihl MS 880 chainsaw with a four-foot blade,
- Orange Arbortec gear bag.
Mounties have released a video surveillance image of a person of interest and is hoping the public can help identify the individual.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.