RCMP probe theft of tools from truck in Drummond

The West District RCMP is investigating the theft of several tools in Drummond.

Police say somebody broke into a truck at a home on Route 108 on August 27th and made off with several tools, including a red inspection camera, impact guns, impact drills, various hand tools, several M12 and M18 batteries, a Power Probe micro torch, and a Gear Wrench torque wrench.

Most of the tools are Milwaukee brand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.