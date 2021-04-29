RCMP probe vandalism incidents at Hampton school

The RCMP is investigating following a break-and-enter and vandalism incident at a school in Hampton.

Mounties say at least one individual gained access to Hampton High School on Elizabeth Ave on April 10th and damaged a classroom before fleeing the scene.

Officers received a second complaint on April 19th that the school's theatre room was damaged sometime between April 12th and 16th.

Police believe both incidents to be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

NB RCMP