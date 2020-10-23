RCMP probing suspicious fire at Moncton daycare

Police are asking the public for help investigating a suspicious fire at a Moncton daycare facility Monday.

Officers and firefighters responded shortly after 5:00 a.m. to the Northend Learning Centre on Gorge Road.

RCMP say the fire was set on purpose and the building was heavily damaged, but was empty at the time and no one was injured.

Photo surveillance shows an individual dressed in black walking toward the business moments before the fire.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers