RCMP probing theft of ATVs and several chainsaws from Florenceville-Bristol business

The RCMP is investigating after two side-by-side off-road vehicles and several chainsaws were stolen from a business in Florenceville-Bristol.

Police say the break, enter, and theft at a farm equipment supply business on McCain Produce Road occurred sometime between October 10th and 11th.

One vehicle is described as a green 2018 Cub Cadet 750 side-by-side with New Brunswick licence plate number YB0 596, and vehicle identification number LWGMDWZ40JA001255.

The other side-by-side is a black and grey 2020 CF Moto Z950 with vehicle identification number LCELV1ZGXM6000028.

The stolen chainsaws include:

A Husqvarna 445 chainsaw with serial number 20195000246,

Four Stihl MS271 chainsaws with serial numbers: 517806395, 525152140, 525152147, 525152152,

A Stihl MS461 chainsaw with serial number 187962407.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

