RCMP probing theft of tools from construction trailer in Ashland, NB

The RCMP is hoping the public can help with its investigating into the theft of tools from a construction trailer in Ashland.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between July 15th and 16th while the trailer, belonging to Stephen Brooker Building Ltd., was parked at a residence on Ashland Road.

Several Dewalt cordless tools and accessories were stolen, along with drills, saws, a laser kit, batteries, and other construction items.

Police want to speak with the driver of a black four-door Honda Civic seen driving in the area at the time.

The vehicle is described as having an extension cord running outside the vehicle from the front-passenger side glovebox to the rear-passenger taillight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.



