RCMP recover abandoned ATM in South Tetagouche area

Mounties are turning to the public for helping finding the owner of an ATV discovered near an ATV trail in the SouthTetagouche area.

The RCMP says the discarded Mini-Bank ATM was discovered on October 12th in a wooded area near Route 180.

Police would like return the ATM to its rightful owner, but say you'll have to provide some details about the machine, like its serial number and distinctive features to get it back.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.