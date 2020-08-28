RCMP recover ATV stolen from French Lake

The RCMP has recovered a stolen ATV from French Lake but says the investigation doesn't stop there.

Police say the red 2008 Polaris Sportsman 90cc ATV, along with several Dewalt and Mastercraft power tools, were stolen from a storage container at residence on French Lake Road sometime between Sunday and Monday.

The ATV was discovered abandoned Wednesday on Sunpoke Road in Rusagonis, in an area known locally as the "Jake Warren Memoral" area.

The power tools were not recovered.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the ATV in the area at the time, or with information on the stolen power tools, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.