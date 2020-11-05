RCMP release further details about Waasis homicide

Police are releasing further details about a homicide in Waasis over the summer in hopes the public can help with their investigation.

The RCMP says officers discovered the body of 29-year-old Nicholas Charles Astorino on July 22nd after responding to a report of a home invasion on Route 655.

A police investigation determined at least one armed individual entered the home wearing a full-face Halloween-themed monster mask and dark clothing.

Mounties are also on the lookout for a white sedan believed to be connected to the incident.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information, who who may have seen the vehicle in the Skyline Acres or Southwood neighbourhoods between midnight and 4 a.m. on July 22nd, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.