RCMP releases name of man killed in Waasis

Police have released the name of a man killed in Waasis.

The RCMP says officers discovered the body of 29-year-old Nicholas Charles Astorino after responding to a report of a home invasion on Route 655 last Wednesday.

An autopsy was conducted and Mounties have said they were investigating Astorino's death as a homicide.

The cause of death isn't being released as the investigation is on-going.

Police are looking to speak with anybody who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.

