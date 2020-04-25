RCMP releasing more information in search for man missing for three months

The Southeast District RCMP is releasing more information about the last known actions of Adam Grant Howard, in the hopes of locating the missing man.

A release says the 27-year-old from Irishtown was last seen at a home on Route 115 on January 6, 2020.

Police say they have determined he was texting friends that morning, asking for a drive.

RCMP say he left the home around noon, but it is unclear if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

Howard was then reported missing on January 8.

Police describe Adam Grant Howard as standing 6'1" tall and weighing 170 lbs, with blue eyes, dark brown hair and a beard.

Howard has tattoos on his chest and arms, the word "trust" on the back of his neck, a rose made out of money on his right hand and the words "boss fade" across his knuckles.

RCMP believe someone or people have information on where Howard might be and are asking to speak with anyone who may have information on who picked him up, or where he was taken when he left the house in Irishtown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adam Grant Howard, or who may have had contact with him after January 6, 2020, is asked to contact the Southeast District Crime Reduction Unit at 506-533-5151.