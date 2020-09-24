RCMP renames its Bathurst detachment

Our local RCMP detachment now has a new name.

The RCMP announced this week that its Bathurst office is now known as the 'Chaleur Region' Detachment.

RCMP Cpl. Julie Rogers-Marsh says the name change aims to reduce confusion and better reflect the areas the force serves.

The Woodstock office is now named the Western Valley Region Detachment while Riverview's new moniker is Caledonia Region Detachment.

The RCMP says service delivery isn't changing and that telephone numbers will remain the same.