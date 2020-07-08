RCMP say no charges after investigation into Moncton induced-labour case

New Brunswick RCMP say no charges will be laid after women at the Moncton Hospital were allegedly given a labour-inducing drug without their consent last year.



Sgt. Mathieu Roy says police carried out a thorough investigation but the Crown has determined charges won't be laid.



Police never released the name of the nurse at the centre of the allegations.



A proposed class action lawsuit launched on behalf of the women is still pending against the Horizon Health Network and obstetrics nurse Nicole Ruest, who was later fired.



Ruest denies the allegations, which have not been tested in court, while the Horizon Health Network said doctors at the hospital were trying to determine the reason for an increased number of emergency caesarean sections.



Horizon CEO Karen McGrath issued a statement today confirming the case will not lead to criminal charges, but she declined further comment while the issue is still before the courts.