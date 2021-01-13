RCMP scale back search for missing Grand Manan man

The RCMP says it is scaling back the search for a missing 41-year old man from Grand Manan.

Police say Thomas (Tommy) Lundie was last seen around 10:45 a.m. January 7th at the end of Red Point Red and was reported missing the next day.

Sgt. Christopher Henderson with the West District RCMP said in a release Tuesday, "information gathered has led us to believe there is a strong likelihood that [Lundie] could be in the water."

Henderson added the investigation is ongoing, but without an exact location, the active search is being scaled back.

The RCMP say Thomas Lundie is still considered a missing person and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Manan Detachment at 506-662-1210.