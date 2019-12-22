RCMP seek information on break and enter on school property in Bath

The Woodstock RCMP is asking for the public to help in their investigation of a break and enter on the property of Bath Elementary School in November.

A release says at least two individuals broke into three different outbuildings on the property between 11:00 p.m. November 11 and 1:00 a.m. November 12.

Police say a number of items were stolen, including:

- a Yardman lawnmower

- a whipper snipper

- a Husquavarna 1130 STE snow blower

- the contents of the fuse box of one of the buildings

- four gas containers, one of which had "DEBEC" written on the side

The RCMP add the gasoline was also syphoned from a lawn tractor.

Two vehicles, a small four-door sedan and a silver or brown pickup truck, were shown on video surveillance, while a male suspect was also seen cutting the lock on a storage container.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may recognise either vehicle or the suspect pictured above, is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).