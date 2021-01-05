RCMP seek 'person of interest' in Moncton hit & run

The RCMP is seeking the public's help to identify a person of interest allegedly involved in a hit and run investigation.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck while cross McLaughlin Road in Moncton on November 23rd.

The driver of the truck dropped the injured pedestrian outside of the Moncton Hospital and left.

The driver is described as a man in his 20s, around five-feet-ten inches tall, with a slim build.

Mounties also want to speak with the driver of a silver sedan who briefly stopped at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.