RCMP seek pictures and videos that could help in Waasis homicide investigation
The RCMP is asking the public for pictures and videos from the Fredericton area that could help in its investigation into the death of a Waasis man.
Mounties hope to speak with anyone who may have video or pictures of roads and vehicles in the Skyline Acres or Southwood neighbourhoods between midnight and 4 a.m. on July 22nd.
Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says says the pictures and videos could help find those responsible for the death of 29-year-old Nicholas Astorino.
Astorino's body was discovered after officers responded to a report of a home invasion in Waasis on July 22nd.
An autopsy was conduct, however police say they're not releasing the cause of his death as the investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information, or who has surveillance footage, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.