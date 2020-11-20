RCMP seek public's help identifying person of interest connected to counterfeit cash investigation

The RCMP is turning to the public for help identifying an individual they say paid for some fast food with fake cash.

Mounties say a man in his 20s allegedly used a counterfeit $50 Canadian bill to make a purchase at a restaurant drive-thru on Mahsus Court on the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation on November 13th.

Police say the man was wearing a red ball cap, a black vest with a black jacket underneath, and blue jeans.

He was driving a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The RCMP reminds merchants to examine and verify any currency given to them and to report any suspicious bills to police.