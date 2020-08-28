RCMP seek public's help identifying suspect involved with break-and-enter at Greefield business

The Woodstock RCMP is turning to the public for help identifying the individual or individuals involved in a break-and-enter at a Greenfield business.

Police say a man driving an ATV broke into the McCain Research Farm on Greenfield Road early Wednesday morning.

Mounties say didn't steal anything and fled on the ATV.

The man is described as wearing a light-coloured hooded sweater, a baseball-style hat, and was carrying a large bag.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.