RCMP seek public's help identifying suspects in theft at railroad crossing near Harvey

The RCMP is turning tot he public for help identifying two suspects following a theft at a railroad crossing near Harvey.

Mounties say two individuals damaged a railroad crossing electronic box last Saturday on Route 645 in Rooth

Police say they made off with copper wire as well as some red and white deep cycle batteries, commonly used to power off-grid caps.

Police have released surveillance video photos in hopes somebody can help identify the suspects.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

NB RCMP