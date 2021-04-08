RCMP seek public's help locating ATV stolen from Mohannes area

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating an all-terrain vehicle stolen from the Mohannes area.

Mounties say the red and black 2020 Polaris Sportsman 570 was parked behind a residence on Mohannes Road when it was stolen sometime between March 24th and 25th.

The ATV is described as having New Brunswick licence plate number YC2 411 and vehicle identification number 4XASEA570LA644240.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.