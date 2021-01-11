RCMP seek public's help locating missing Grand Manan man

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing man from Grand Manan.

Police say 41-year-old Thomas Lundie was reported missing to police last Friday.

Lundie is described as six feet tall, weighing around 250 pounds, with hazel eyes, short black, white, and grey hair, with scruffy facial hair.

He was last seen wearing pants with shorts over them and a white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Lundie's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.

