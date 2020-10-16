RCMP seek public's help locating missing Millerton teen

The RCMP is turning to the public for help finding a missing Millerton teen.

Police say 14-year-old Trice Lavack-Aubie was last seen on Route 108 in Millerton on Wednesday.

Despite several leads, police have been unsuccessful in locating the teen.

Lavack-Aubie is described as being five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighing approximately 158 pounds, with black curly hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy VANS baseball cap, white t-shirt, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on Lavack-Aubie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sunny Corner RCMP.