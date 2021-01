The RCMP is turning to the public for help finding a missing Moncton man.

Mounties day 28-year-old Bufford Anthony Polchies was last seen on Albert Street in Moncton on December 19th.

He was reported missing to police on Tuesday.

Bufford is described as six-feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone win information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.