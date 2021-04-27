RCMP seek public's help locating missing Moncton teen

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing Moncton teen.

Mounties say 15-year-old Joshua Lawson was last seen walking on Mountain Road on Monday.

Despite several leads, police have been unsuccessful in locating him.

Lawson is described as five-feet-ten-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with medium-length curly brown hair, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Bernice MacNaughton high School jacket, a dark ball cap, black jeans, and black and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.

