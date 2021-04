The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing Moncton woman.

Police say the family of 35-year-old Kimberly Capstick hasn't heard from her since April 18th and are concerned for her well being.

Capstick is described as being five-feet-seven inches tall, around 140 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.