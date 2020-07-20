RCMP seek public's help locating missing Saint Isidore woman

The RCMP is asking for the public's help locating missing Saint Isidore woman.

Poilce say 34-year-old Jenny McLaughlin was reported missing last Friday.

She was last seen at her residence last Wednesday wearing black jeans and a hoodie.

McLaughlin is described as six feet tall, weighing 217 pounds with green eyes and short brown hair that may be dyed purple.

She is believed to be driving a white, two-door Chevrolet Cobalt with New Brunswick license plate GTE-196.

Though not confirmed by police, posts on social media suggest a vehicle matching the description was discovered on an ATV trail just outside of Bathurst over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.