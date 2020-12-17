RCMP seek public's help locating pickup truck stolen from Taymouth area

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a stolen pickup truck from the Taymouth area.

Mounties say the red 2003 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking lot of a business on English Settlement Road during the early morning hours of December 13th.

The pickup is described as having a black front grille, black fender flares, and a lift kit.

It has vehicle identification number 3D7KU28683G755954 and may have New Brunswick licence plate CNX 407.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen the truck since, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.