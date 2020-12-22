RCMP seek public's help locating skidoo stolen from Roger's Lake Lodge

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a snowmobile stolen from a lodge in the Chaleur Region.

Police say the black 2018 Arctic Cat ZR90 was parked outside Roger's Lake Lodge off Route 430 outside of Bathurst when it was stolen sometime between December 16th and 18th.

It has New Brunswick licence plate number YB1 975 and vehicle identification number 4UF18SNW2JT103449.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.