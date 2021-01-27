RCMP seek public's help locating stolen snowmobile

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a stolen snowmobile.

Mounties say the blue and white 2017 Yamaha Sidewinder LTX-LE was stolen from an enclosed trailer outside Roger's Lake Lodge off Route 430 near Bathurst sometime between December 12 and 18th.

The snowmobile has New Brunswick licence plate number BY 3625 and vehicle identification number 4UF8ME108HT000155.

It's described as having four aftermarket vents on the hood and 141 inches tracks.

Police say the trailer wasn't stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.