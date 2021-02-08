RCMP seek public's help with investigation into stolen dirt bike in Moncton

The RCMP is turning to the public for help with their investigation into the theft of a dirt bike in Moncton.

Police says the grey 2020 Honda CRF250r was stolen during a test drive on Ensley Drive back on September 12th.

It has vehicle identification number JH2ME1229LK200026 and is described as being covered in unique blue, white, and red decals.

Police say describe the individual who stole the dirt bike as a man in his mid-20s, about five-feet-11-inches tall, weighing around 165 pounds with slim build, brown hair, and thin sideburns.

Mounties hope the public can help put them into contact with two individuals in a surveillance video photo individuals who they say witnessed the theft.

One individual is described as a woman in her mid-20s, with a medium build, about five-feet-seven inches tall, with long black hair.

She was the passenger in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck, believed to be a 2010 model.

The second individual, a man in his late-20s, was the driver of the pickup.

He's described as being about six feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds with a medium build.

Police say he has brown hair and tattoos on both arms and hands, as well as faded letter tattoos across his knuckles.

He was wearing several gold rings, one with crystals, on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

