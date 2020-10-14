RCMP seek suspect in Moncton bank robbery

The RCMP is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a Moncton bank robbery.

Police say a woman entered the CIBC branch on Mountain Road demanding money on July 5th.

She claimed another individual was waiting outside with gun.

Nobody was injured, however an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

The woman is described as being about five-feet-two-inches tall, with a thick build and round face.

She was wearing a black sweater, black pants, and a dark hat with light-coloured stripes or rings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.