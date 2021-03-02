RCMP seek to return stolen property to rightful owners

Police are trying to get several items believed to be stolen back to their rightful owners.

The RCMP says officers recovered more than 120 items following a search of a residence on Bromley Ave in connection with an ongoing theft investigation.

Some of the items include an ATV, a generator, as well as significant amounts of construction tools, car parts, and several sets of car keys.

Other items include firearms and firearm accessories, ammunition, and various types of identification cards.

A small quantity of crystal methamphetamine and MDMA were also seized.

If you believe any of the items belong to you, you're asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.

NB RCMP