RCMP seeking public's help in locating missing Piercemont man

The Woodstock RCMP is hoping somebody from the public may be able to help locate a missing man from Piercemont.

Despite several leads, Mounties day they've been unable to locate 41-year-old Troy Dugan and that they wish to speak with him to confirm his well-being.

Dugan was last seen on June 13th in Edmundston.

He's described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Dugan's whereabouts, or who may have seen him since June 13th, is asked to contact the Woodstock detachment of the RCMP.

